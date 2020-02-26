Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Trinseo worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,045,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trinseo by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

