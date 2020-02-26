Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Nevro worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nevro by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.15.

Nevro stock traded up $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,823. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $145.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

