Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Stamps.com worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,258.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.41. 15,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,569. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

