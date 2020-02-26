Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Nutanix worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 179,115 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 295,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. 59,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,276,138. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

