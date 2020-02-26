Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,465 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,092. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The company’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.