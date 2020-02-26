Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,130 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Inphi worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 169.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,725 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 10,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,937. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

