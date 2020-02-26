Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,358 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,219,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 133,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 122,687 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 62,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.