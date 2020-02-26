Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,462 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of AlarmCom worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,535. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.10.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

