Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,395 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

QTS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,210. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -768.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

