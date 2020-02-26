Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Q2 worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Q2 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Q2 by 29.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth $2,808,000.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $632,997.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,475 shares of company stock worth $9,646,029. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

NYSE QTWO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,166. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

