Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Veritex worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,476,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $4,396,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 31,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

