Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 612.14 ($8.05).

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 653 ($8.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 670.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.75. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.