RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis Sells 25,000 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $4,168,750.00.

RNG traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 793,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $117,161,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

