RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Insider Acquires C$1,429,111.20 in Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,429,111.20.

TSE REI.UN traded down C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.62. 1,341,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.80. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$24.76 and a 1-year high of C$27.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$31.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

