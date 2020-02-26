Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and $2.37 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DragonEX, Bancor Network and C2CX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit, Kyber Network, Binance, C2CX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

