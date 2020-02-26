Rise Price Up 94.5% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Rise has a total market capitalization of $663,831.00 and $1,114.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000504 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001988 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,081,283 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

