Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 122,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,626. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

