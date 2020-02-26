Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Riverview Financial stock remained flat at $$11.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC raised its stake in Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

