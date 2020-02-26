Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 11,459 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 1,092,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

