Robert W. Baird Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Neutral

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,464. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

