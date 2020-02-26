Robert W. Baird Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Neutral

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.25.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $442.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $457.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,524 shares of company stock worth $28,434,313. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

