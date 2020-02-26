Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 107,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,215. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

