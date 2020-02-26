Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.