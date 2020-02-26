Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RCI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 16,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
