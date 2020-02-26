Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $8.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,511. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 40.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

