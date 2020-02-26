Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 327.73 ($4.31).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Rotork stock opened at GBX 290.90 ($3.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 316.40. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

