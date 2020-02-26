Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

NYSE RY opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

