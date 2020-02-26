Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.45 ($2.18).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Findlay purchased 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 631,829 shares of company stock valued at $129,572,490 in the last quarter.

RMG stock opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.19) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 168.05 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

