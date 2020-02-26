Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

ROYMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Royal Mail from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMF remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.