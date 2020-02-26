RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

