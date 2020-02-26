RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.08 ($58.23).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.