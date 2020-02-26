Ruff Hits Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.93 million and $3.58 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.34 or 0.02487388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00211357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

