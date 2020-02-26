Rupee (RUP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $171,519.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupee has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000227 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,867,850 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.