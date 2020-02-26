Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director Buys C$40,980.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) Director James Francis Dinning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.49 per share, with a total value of C$40,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$553,230.

Shares of RUS stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.38. 209,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,838. Russel Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$18.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

