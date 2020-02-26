Ryerson (RYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RYI opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.