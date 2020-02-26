Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NYSE RHP traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 808,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

