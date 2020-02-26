Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 – $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

