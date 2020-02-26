Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 105.3% in February

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the January 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 164,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 73,155 shares in the last quarter.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 62,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,637. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

