Safe (SAFE) Reaches One Day Volume of $90,844.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00005399 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a market cap of $9.69 million and $90,844.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006489 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

