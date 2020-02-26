SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,544.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00958032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00203732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00071028 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001916 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

