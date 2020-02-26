SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $159,245.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $159,245.00 and approximately $329,711.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00349480 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017579 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001012 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,471,845 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

