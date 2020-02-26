salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.25. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 192.39, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

