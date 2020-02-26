salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on salesforce.com from to in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on salesforce.com to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.38.

NYSE CRM traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $176.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 188.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.65, for a total transaction of $813,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,940.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 49,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

