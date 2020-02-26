salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $212.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.84. 7,216,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

