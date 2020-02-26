salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.25. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $99,454.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,439 shares of company stock worth $86,047,720. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.