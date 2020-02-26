salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $177.84. 7,216,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,215,914. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,694.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

