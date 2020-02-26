salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $180.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $180.00 price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $181.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 220,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 19,768,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after acquiring an additional 709,394 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

