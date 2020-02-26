Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 183.3% in February

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

SAL stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

