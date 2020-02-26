SALT Reaches Market Cap of $5.19 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Gate.io and ABCC. SALT has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $122,922.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap, OKEx, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

