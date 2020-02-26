SaluS Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00054993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $14,510.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040247 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,710.06 or 1.00413299 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

